Kentucky vs. Florida odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 22-10 run

Seventh-ranked Kentucky looks to stay in contention in the hotly-contested Southeastern Conference on Saturday when it travels to face Florida in a game that may also have NCAA Tournament implications. The Wildcats (17-3, 6-1) can't afford to stumble as they look to secure their sixth consecutive tournament bid and 26th invitation in the past 28 years. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 132.5.

The model has taken into account the Wildcats' domination, which has seen them win 10 of their last. Kentucky is playing its best basketball of the season right now and has been dominating teams on the boards. That will play well Saturday against a Florida team ranked 251st overall at 34.3 rebounds per game compared to the Wildcats' 38.4 average (49th).

Leading scorer Keldon Johnson tends to have his best games when he is most needed. He scored 15 points as the Wildcats knocked off ninth-ranked Kansas last Saturday and scored 20 points in an 82-80 win at Auburn two weeks ago. He added 21 points in a win over North Carolina during Christmas week.

But just because the Wildcats have been on a roll does not guarantee they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

Florida has beaten the Wildcats the past two meetings and in three of the past four. In the past eight meetings, the Gators are 7-1 ATS. Florida is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament and a win over Kentucky would greatly enhance its chances of making the field for the third year in a row and 17th time in the past 21 years.

Florida has won three of four and is coming off a 90-86 overtime win over Mississippi. The Gators will be leaning on leading scorer KeVaughn Allen (13.2 ppg), who had 31 points in a win over Texas A&M and 21 in a victory over Mississippi, and Noah Locke (11.7 ppg), who had 27 against A&M and 22 against the Rebels.

