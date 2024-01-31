The 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look to extend their winning streak to six games over the Florida Gators when they meet in a key SEC matchup on Wednesday. The Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC), who have won three in a row, are 10-3 over their last 13 games. The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC), who have won nine of 11, are coming off a 63-57 win at Arkansas on Saturday. Kentucky defeated Florida 87-85 in the first meeting this season in Gainesville, Fla., on Jan. 6.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 110-41, including a 55-11 edge in games played in Lexington. The Wildcats are 6-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 171.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Florida picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Florida and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Florida vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Kentucky -6

Kentucky vs. Florida over/under: 171.5 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Florida +207, Kentucky -256

FLA: The Gators have hit the team total over in 22 of their last 32 games (+10.50 units)

UK: The Wildcats have hit the game total over in 23 of their last 32 games (+13.10 units)

Kentucky vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have five players averaging 10 or more points per game, led by senior guard Antonio Reeves. In his second season with the program, after spending his first three years at Illinois State, Reeves has been dominant. He has scored 20 or more points in six of the last nine games, including a 30-point effort in a 95-76 win at Louisville on Dec. 21. He had 24 points and four rebounds in the win at Arkansas on Saturday. For the year, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31 minutes of play.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell, who is in his first year with the program after spending last season at West Virginia, has played in and started 19 games for the Wildcats. He is coming off a double-double performance with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Arkansas. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last four games, including a 23-point effort in a 105-96 win over Georgia on Jan. 20. Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 34 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who played the past two seasons at Iona, is making his presence felt by the Gators. He leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points, while averaging 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes. He is coming off an 18-point performance in the overtime win over Georgia. He scored 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists in the first meeting with the Wildcats.

Senior forward Tyrese Samuel, who played his first four seasons at Seton Hall, is averaging a collegiate career-high 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.4 minutes. He has eight double-doubles on the season, including a 21-point and 11-rebound effort in a 106-101 double-overtime win over Michigan on Dec. 19. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-71 triumph over Pittsburgh on Nov. 22. He has reached double-digit scoring in five of the past six games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 161 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 20-7 roll on its top-ranked college basketball spread picks, and find out.