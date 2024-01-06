SEC play begins for both the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The conference rivals meet for a matinee tilt at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville. Kentucky is 10-2 overall and entering on a four-game winning streak. Florida has also won six games in a row, improving to 10-3 to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Gators as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 168.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds. Before making any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season

Now here are the latest betting trends and lines for Florida vs. Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Florida -3.5

Kentucky vs. Florida over/under: 168.5 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Florida -165, Kentucky +138

Kentucky: The Wildcats are 8-4 against the spread this season

Florida: The Gators are 5-7-1 against the spread this season

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky's attack is headlined by a high-powered offense, and Antonio Reeves is at the center of it. Reeves was the 2022-23 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, and he has elevated into a starting role this season, averaging 19 points per game on 52.3% shooting from the field and 45.9% shooting from 3-point range. In the last two games, Reeves is averaging 28.5 points and 64.5% shooting, and he is the leading scorer on a top-five offense in the nation. Kentucky is scoring 121.8 points per 100 possessions this season, and the Wildcats commit a turnover on only 12.6% of possessions. That ranks in the top five of the nation, and Florida is below-average in turnover creation rate (16.1%) on defense.

Kentucky is also potent from 3-point distance, making 41.6% of attempts, and the Wildcats have top-15 metrics in field goal percentage (50.3%) and assists (19.4 per game). Kentucky has a huge edge in free throw accuracy when compared to Florida, as the Gators are making only 65.4% of attempts this season. On defense, Kentucky is also stout, producing above-average metrics in overall efficiency (0.974 points allowed per possession), block rate, steal rate, turnover creation rate, defensive rebound rate, 3-point percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has the benefit of a friendly venue in this matchup. The Gators are 6-0 in Gainesville this season, out-scoring opponents by 24.3 points per game. Florida is keyed in part by Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel, who leads the SEC with 64.6% shooting this season. Samuel is also averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Florida is scoring more than 1.15 points per possession this season and, led by Samuel, the Gators rank in the top five of the nation with a 41.3% offensive rebound rate. Florida also ranks in the top 15 of the country with 25.8 free throw attempts per game, with above-average marks in 2-point shooting (54.3%) and assists (16.8 per game).

On defense, Florida blocks 12.7% of shots and holds opponents to just 44.3% shooting on 2-point attempts. The Gators are also strong on the glass with a 72.2% defensive rebound rate, while Kentucky is below-average in offensive rebound rate (27.9%). The Gators yield only 11.5 assists per game, and the Wildcats struggle to create free throw attempts, averaging only 18.3 per game.

How to make Florida vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?