The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2) and No. 6 Florida Gators (13-0) will face an immediate test to open SEC play when they square off on Saturday morning. Kentucky is a perfect 9-0 at home this season following its 88-54 win over Brown on Tuesday. Florida is off to its best start to the season since going 17-0 in 2005-06, which ultimately led to the program's first national championship. This is just the sixth top-10 meeting between the Gators and Wildcats, and the first since 2012.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 166.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Florida vs. Kentucky game:

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Kentucky -3.5

Kentucky vs. Florida over/under: 166.5 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Kentucky -175, Florida +147

Kentucky vs. Florida picks: See picks here

Kentucky vs. Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is unbeaten at home this season, and it enters this game with the third-highest scoring offense in the country at 89 points per game. The Wildcats have only been held below 37% in field-goal shooting once this season. They have six players scoring in double figures, with Otega Oweh leading the team with 15.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are coming off an 88-54 win over Brown, covering the spread as 25-point favorites. Florida has not played a true road game since mid-November, making this an extremely challenging scheduling spot for the Gators. Kentucky has won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball, and all three of them reside in the SEC. The Gators are five spots behind Kentucky in scoring, averaging 87.4 points per game, while they rank third nationally in rebounding margin (12.8). They also holding opponents to just 36.9% field-goal shooting, which is the sixth-best mark in the country.

The Gators picked up a road win in Lexington last year, powered by 23 points from guard Walter Clayton Jr. He leads the team with 17.2 points and 3.8 assists per game this season after finishing as an all-conference second-team performer last year. Florida has covered the spread in eight straight games, while Kentucky has only covered twice in its last eight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kentucky vs. Florida picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 183-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.