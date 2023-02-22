The Kentucky Wildcats will look to win their second consecutive road game and third straight overall when they take on the Florida Gators in a key SEC showdown on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (18-9, 9-5), tied for third in the SEC with Tennessee, have won eight of 11. The Gators (14-13, 7-7), tied for seventh in the league with Arkansas and Missouri, have lost four of five. Kentucky earned a 72-67 win in the first meeting between the teams this season on Feb. 4 at home.

Tip-off from Gainesville, Florida, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 108-41, including a 39-26 series edge in games played in Gainesville. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5. Before making any Florida vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Florida and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Florida spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Florida over/under: 140.5 points

Kentucky vs. Florida money line: Kentucky -140, Florida +118

UK: The Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games

FLA: The Gators are 4-1 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

Kentucky vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kentucky can cover



Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding and is averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 13 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and one block. He is connecting on 54.5% of his field goals and is hitting 72% of his free throws. His best game so far this season was a 37-point, 24-rebound, three-steal, one-assist and one-block performance against Georgia on Jan. 17.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is also a big part of the Wildcats' offense, averaging 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assist per game. He is connecting on 41.9% of his field goals, is a blistering 41.9% from 3-point range, and knocks down 78.3% of his foul shots. Reeves has scored in double figures 20 times on the year, scoring 20 or more points six times.

Why Florida can cover

Senior forward Colin Castleton leads the Gators, and is averaging 16 points, 7.7 rebounds, three blocks and 2.7 assists per game. He is hitting on 50% of his field goals and 72.9% of his free throws. Castleton had a monster game against Kentucky in the first meeting, scoring 25 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists and blocking three shots. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 of the past 13 games, including four double-doubles in that span.

Sophomore guard Will Richard averages 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is also a threat from the field, connecting on 48% of his shots, including 40% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the free-throw line. In the last matchup against the Wildcats, he scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring 16 times on the year.

How to make Florida vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 143 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.