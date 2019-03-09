Kentucky vs. Florida: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

No. 6 Kentucky enters its regular-season finale Saturday in need of some help to win a share of the SEC title.

The Wildcats first need No. 5 Tennessee to stumble at Auburn at noon ET on Saturday. Then, at 8:30 p.m. ET, it needs No. 10 LSU to lose to SEC-cellar dwelling Vanderbilt.

Most of all, Kentucky needs to handle its business against the Florida Gators on Saturday to have a shot. The Gators are coming off a heartbreaking loss to LSU in overtime on Wednesday, and are in dire need of a resume-boosting victory ahead of Selection Sunday that a win in Lexington could provide. Opportunities abound in the SEC postseason tourney if one is missed here, but a win over the sixth-ranked 'Cats at Rupp Arena would have Mike White's club feeling a little more secure going into the postseason.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky



: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -10

Kentucky's lost just once at home all season: Feb. 12 against LSU. And even that game ended under fluky circumstances that could have gone either way. I suspect UK's hot streak at home will continue, but given all that is at stake for the Gators and their NCAA Tournament prospects, it will be a spirited effort by the Gators that comes up just short. Pick: Florida +12

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]