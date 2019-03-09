Kentucky vs. Florida: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The 'Cats and Gators face off Saturday with major SEC regular season and postseason implications at stake
No. 6 Kentucky enters its regular-season finale Saturday in need of some help to win a share of the SEC title.
The Wildcats first need No. 5 Tennessee to stumble at Auburn at noon ET on Saturday. Then, at 8:30 p.m. ET, it needs No. 10 LSU to lose to SEC-cellar dwelling Vanderbilt.
Most of all, Kentucky needs to handle its business against the Florida Gators on Saturday to have a shot. The Gators are coming off a heartbreaking loss to LSU in overtime on Wednesday, and are in dire need of a resume-boosting victory ahead of Selection Sunday that a win in Lexington could provide. Opportunities abound in the SEC postseason tourney if one is missed here, but a win over the sixth-ranked 'Cats at Rupp Arena would have Mike White's club feeling a little more secure going into the postseason.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -10
Kentucky's lost just once at home all season: Feb. 12 against LSU. And even that game ended under fluky circumstances that could have gone either way. I suspect UK's hot streak at home will continue, but given all that is at stake for the Gators and their NCAA Tournament prospects, it will be a spirited effort by the Gators that comes up just short. Pick: Florida +12
