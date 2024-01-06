No. 6 Kentucky rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit on the road to beat Florida 87-85 Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams behind clutch contributions from a group of freshmen playing in their first hostile environment of the season. Freshman center Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:27 remaining to give the Wildcats their first lead since early in the second half.

From there, fellow freshman Reed Sheppard made 6-of-6 free throws over the final 20 seconds to help the Wildcats cement the victory.

Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) entered ranked No. 2 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 41.6% but made just 1 of 10 looks from beyond the arc in the first half while falling behind 45-37 at the break.

But it was Florida (10-4, 0-1) that went cold in the second half as the Gators made just 1 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc while the Wildcats battled back. Kentucky technically played a true road game against Louisville on Dec. 21, but there was a large amount of Wildcat fans in the arena that night as UK easily beat its in-state rival 95-76.

Saturday brought a new type of test, mirroring the challenges Kentucky will be required navigate over the next two months as it battles for SEC supremacy.

While the productivity of UK's six freshmen stood out, its veterans were once again a steadying force in the face of adversity. Senior guard Antonio Reeves led with the Wildcats with 19 points while senior forward Tre Mitchell added 12 points and 10 rebounds.