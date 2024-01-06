No. 6 Kentucky rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit on the road to beat Florida 87-85 Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams behind clutch contributions from a group of freshmen playing in their first hostile environment of the season. Freshman center Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:27 remaining to give the Wildcats their first lead since early in the second half.
From there, fellow freshman Reed Sheppard made 6-of-6 free throws over the final 20 seconds to help the Wildcats cement the victory.
Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) entered ranked No. 2 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 41.6% but made just 1 of 10 looks from beyond the arc in the first half while falling behind 45-37 at the break.
But it was Florida (10-4, 0-1) that went cold in the second half as the Gators made just 1 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc while the Wildcats battled back. Kentucky technically played a true road game against Louisville on Dec. 21, but there was a large amount of Wildcat fans in the arena that night as UK easily beat its in-state rival 95-76.
Saturday brought a new type of test, mirroring the challenges Kentucky will be required navigate over the next two months as it battles for SEC supremacy.
AB 3 FOR THE LEAD 😼 pic.twitter.com/GJ6XPLWnIc— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 6, 2024
While the productivity of UK's six freshmen stood out, its veterans were once again a steadying force in the face of adversity. Senior guard Antonio Reeves led with the Wildcats with 19 points while senior forward Tre Mitchell added 12 points and 10 rebounds.