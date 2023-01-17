Who's Playing

Georgia @ Kentucky

Current Records: Georgia 13-4; Kentucky 11-6

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

UK beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-56 this past Saturday. UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UGA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 62-58. It took four tries, but the Bulldogs can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Guard Kario Oquendo (15 points) and guard Terry Roberts (14 points) were the top scorers for UGA.

This next matchup looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped UK to 11-6 and UGA to 13-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UK and UGA clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Georgia.