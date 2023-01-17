Who's Playing
Georgia @ Kentucky
Current Records: Georgia 13-4; Kentucky 11-6
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. UK and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Wildcats have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
UK beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-56 this past Saturday. UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, UGA came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 62-58. It took four tries, but the Bulldogs can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Guard Kario Oquendo (15 points) and guard Terry Roberts (14 points) were the top scorers for UGA.
This next matchup looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped UK to 11-6 and UGA to 13-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UK and UGA clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Georgia.
- Jan 08, 2022 - Kentucky 92 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia 63 vs. Kentucky 62
- Jan 21, 2020 - Kentucky 89 vs. Georgia 79
- Jan 07, 2020 - Kentucky 78 vs. Georgia 69
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kentucky 69 vs. Georgia 49
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kentucky 62 vs. Georgia 49
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kentucky 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kentucky 90 vs. Georgia 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kentucky 93 vs. Georgia 80
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 48