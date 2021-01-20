A SEC battle is on tap between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia is 8-4 overall and 7-2 at home, while Kentucky is 4-8 overall and 2-2 on the road. Kentucky has dominated this series over the years, winning 10 consecutive games against the Bulldogs.

However, Kentucky is just 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games. The Wildcats are favored by four-points in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Georgia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -4

Kentucky vs. Georgia over-under: 146.5 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: UK -190, UGA +160

Latest Odds: Georgia Bulldogs +4 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kentucky



It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 66-59 to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Davion Mintz led the charge for the Wildcats, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds and one assist. For the season, Mintz is averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Kentucky has now lost two straight games, however the Wildcats will be confident they can secure the victory on Wednesday. That's because Kentucky is 5-1 in its last six meetings against Georgia on the road. In addition, Kentucky is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine road games.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 78-74 victory on the road against Ole Miss on Saturday. Sahvir Wheeler filled the stat sheet in Saturday's win, finishing with 18 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Tye Fagan also had a big day for the Bulldogs, recording 19 points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Bulldogs have also fared well on their home court, winning seven of their last nine home games. Georgia is also 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 games as an underdog.

How to make Kentucky vs. Georgia picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.