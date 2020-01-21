Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The Georgia Bulldogs will get a second chance at pulling off the upset when they take on the host No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Bulldogs (11-6) built as much as a nine-point lead and led for nearly 23 minutes when the teams met two weeks ago in Georgia, before the Wildcats (13-4) rallied for a 78-69 victory.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky has won five of six, while the Bulldogs have lost three of four. The Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145. Before making any Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -11.5

Kentucky vs. Georgia over-under: 145 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Georgia +498, Kentucky -752

UGA: Averages 77.6 points per game

UK: Is 27-2 at home over the past two seasons

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has had Georgia's number and hasn't lost to the Bulldogs in Lexington since 2009 and only five times in 66 games all-time. Kentucky is 10-1 at home and 11-3 against unranked opponents. The Wildcats are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Over the last six games, Immanuel Quickley is averaging 18 points per game and has made 17 3-pointers, Nick Richards is averaging 16 points and 9.3 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey 14.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Kentucky has a 13-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, and has won eight in a row against them at Rupp Arena.

Why Georgia can cover

Despite the Wildcats' dominance in this series, they're not a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Georgia spread on Tuesday. That's because Georgia has equaled its win total from a year ago and is looking for its sixth winning season in the past seven years. A big reason for that is freshman Anthony Edwards, a pre- and mid-season All-American and leading Freshman of the Year candidate. Edwards is the nation's top scoring freshman at 19.1 ppg.

Rayshaun Hammonds is the SEC's fourth-leading rebounder (8.2 per game) and also ranks 14th in scoring at 13.8. Over the last 11 games, Toumani Camara is Georgia's second leading rebounder (5.4) and third on the team in scoring (7.4) and minutes played (26.6).

