Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer

The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats play their first true road game of the season when they tangle with the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday in Athens, Ga. The Wildcats (10-3), 1-0 in SEC play, are 8-2 against unranked opponents this season, while the Bulldogs (10-3), playing their SEC opener, have won four in a row and six of seven. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET from Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia is 1-1 against ranked opponents this season.

The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142.

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Georgia over-under: 142 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Kentucky -150, Georgia +128

KY: Fourth in the nation in free throw percentage at 80.1

UGA: Averaging 80.8 points per game

The Wildcats have dominated the Bulldogs through the years and lead the all-time series 127-26, including a 43-17 edge at Athens. Kentucky has won 12 straight, including the last three played at Georgia. A Wildcats victory would give Kentucky its 999th all-time SEC win and mark the seventh time under John Calipari that the Wildcats would open league play 2-0.

Four players average in double figures for Kentucky with freshman guard Tyrese Maxey leading the way at 13.8 points per game. He also is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Maxey was a force in a 78-70 win over Louisville on Dec. 28, scoring 27 points and grabbing seven rebounds. It was his first 20-plus point total in over a month.

But just because the Wildcats have owned the Bulldogs through the years, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Kentucky vs. Georgia spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Bulldogs are off to a fast start under second-year coach Tom Crean, who has compiled a 21-24 record at Georgia. The Bulldogs, who are looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015, average 80.8 points per game, while allowing just 73. Georgia is also looking for its sixth winning season in the past seven years.

The Bulldogs are led by freshman guard Anthony Edwards at 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Edwards has scored in double figures in eight of the past 10 games, including a 37-point performance against then third-ranked Michigan State on Nov. 26. In that game, he hit 7 of 16 3-pointers (43.8 percent).

