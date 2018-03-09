Kentucky vs. Georgia odds: SEC picks from model that nailed Florida's cover vs. UK

The SEC tournament quarterfinals roll on Friday afternoon with Georgia taking on Kentucky at 3:25 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points, up half-a-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138, also up half-a-point from the open.



The model has taken into account Georgia's strong performances in the SEC tournament thus far.



The Bulldogs blew out Vanderbilt in the first round and then edged Missouri, a team playing with a virtual home-court edge in this tournament, in the second round. Even though the Tigers got star player Michael Porter Jr. back for that game and had high hopes, it was the Bulldogs (18-14) who prevailed 62-60.



But while Georgia has gotten off to a hot start in St. Louis, the Wildcats (21-10) have been resting with a double-bye.



Though Kentucky was sporadic this season overall, it did settle down to win four of the last five down the stretch. And the Wildcats always seem to play their best when the SEC tournament rolls around.



They've won three tournaments in a row and have more tournament championships (30) than every other SEC program combined. Kentucky already has a 66-61 victory over Georgia under its belt this season, but that margin of victory would not have covered Friday's spread.



