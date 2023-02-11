Teams looking to get back on track meet on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats face the Georgia Bulldogs in SEC action. The Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC), who are 2-2 in their last four games, are coming off an 86-73 home loss to Arkansas on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7), who have dropped three in a row, fell 78-74 at home to Ole Miss that same night. Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 the first time the teams met on Jan. 17.

Tipoff from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., is set for noon ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 131-27, including a 44-18 edge in games played in Athens. The Wildcats are 8-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -8

Kentucky vs. Georgia over/under: 141.5 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Kentucky -355, Georgia +278

KY: The Wildcats are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall

UGA: The Over is 4-0 in the Bulldogs' last four games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.5 points and a nation-best 13.3 rebounds per game. He has an SEC-best 13 double-doubles, including 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 75-66 win at Mississippi on Jan. 31. In the last matchup with Georgia, Tshiebwe had a career-high 37 points, while grabbing 24 boards on Jan. 17. He was then named the| SEC Player of the Week on Jan. 23.

Also leading the way for Kentucky is senior guard Antonio Reeves, who primarily comes off the bench. In 24 games, including five starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, two rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has scored in double digits 18 times, including in nine of the last 10 games. He has four 20-plus-point totals off the bench, and put together his best performance of the season with 27 points, six 3-pointers and a season-high two steals in the win at Ole Miss.

Why Georgia can cover

Senior guard Terry Roberts powers the Bulldogs' offense, averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists, four rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He is questionable, however, with a concussion and has missed Georgia's previous two games. If he can't go, look for junior guard Kario Oquendo to continue to pick up the slack on offense. He is coming off a 19-point and five-rebound effort against Ole Miss on Tuesday. He scored 18 points in the previous matchup with Kentucky. For the year, Oquendo is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Senior center Braelen Bridges is also an important part of the offense, averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. He scored nine points against the Wildcats on Jan. 17. Bridges was red hot on Tuesday against Ole Miss, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the year. He was named SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 18 following an 18-point, 9-for-9 field goal outing against Notre Dame.

