Kentucky vs. Georgia score, takeaways: Wildcats rally on the road to survive Bulldogs' upset bid

No. 14 Kentucky held on for a resilient road win Tuesday defeating Georgia in come-from-behind fashion 78-69 in Athens, Georgia, to get its first win in a true away environment of the season.

Georgia led by as many as nine points before halftime, but Kentucky battled back in the second half and retook the lead for good with just over eight minutes to play in the second half. The Wildcats never relinquished the lead and put on an exclamation point on the game with 93 seconds left as freshman guard Tyrese Maxey threw an alley-oop to Nick Richards, who emphatically flushed it down to give UK a 70-64 lead.

The win bumps Kentucky to 11-3 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play with a win streak now up to three, which was started by a win over Louisville last week. Georgia falls to 10-4 with the loss and 0-1 in SEC play.

