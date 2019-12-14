Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ No. 8 Kentucky
Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-3; Kentucky 7-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will meet up at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Everything came up roses for the Wildcats against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday as the team secured an 83-52 win. No one put up better numbers for UK than F EJ Montgomery, who really brought his A game. He had 25 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Georgia Tech prevailed over the Syracuse Orange 97-63 on Saturday. G Michael Devoe had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 38 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.
UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
Kentucky's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if UK can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
