Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 8 Kentucky

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-3; Kentucky 7-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will meet up at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Everything came up roses for the Wildcats against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday as the team secured an 83-52 win. No one put up better numbers for UK than F EJ Montgomery, who really brought his A game. He had 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Georgia Tech prevailed over the Syracuse Orange 97-63 on Saturday. G Michael Devoe had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 38 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Kentucky's victory lifted them to 7-1 while Georgia Tech's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if UK can repeat their recent success or if Georgia Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.