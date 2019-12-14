Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats look to continue their dominance over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a non-conference showdown on Saturday at Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (7-1), who tied with Tennessee for second in the SEC at 15-3 and were 30-7 overall in 2018-19, are 6-1 at home this season, while the Yellow Jackets (4-3), who placed 10th in the ACC and were 14-18 overall last season, are 1-1 on the road in 2019-20. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET from Rupp Arena. Kentucky has won five straight at home over the Yellow Jackets. The Wildcats are 15-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech spread: Kentucky -15

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 137 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech +861, Kentucky -1751

GT: Averages 40.7 rebounds per game, 35th-best in the nation

KY: 30-4 all-time at home against the Yellow Jackets

Kentucky is 600-70 at Rupp Arena, becoming the fastest program to win 600 games in its home venue. The Wildcats have been one of the most successful teams in the nation and have recorded 29 straight winning seasons, making 26 NCAA Tournament appearances over the past 28 years. They won national championships in 1996, 1998 and 2012.

Leading the Kentucky offense is junior forward Nick Richards, who is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game. Richards has had a team-high four double-doubles and had a career-high seven blocks in a win over Lamar last month. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and six overall.

But just because the Wildcats are tough to beat at home, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech spread on Saturday.

That's because Georgia Tech has won two of three and is led by sophomore guard Michael Devoe, who is averaging 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. Devoe has scored in double figures in six of seven games, including 34 points and nine rebounds in an 82-78 loss at Georgia.

Also leading the Yellow Jackets' offense is junior forward Moses Wright and senior forward James Banks III. Wright is having a solid start to the season, averaging 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in five of seven games, including the last three. Banks, who is averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, has scored in double figures four times, including 20 in a win over North Carolina State and a loss to Arkansas.

