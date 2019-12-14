Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven model

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to improve their fortunes against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats when they meet in a non-conference matchup at Rupp Arena on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets (4-3), who are looking for their first winning season in three years, are searching for their first win in Lexington, Ky., since defeating the Wildcats (7-1), 86-85, on Jan. 5, 1963, while Kentucky looks to continue its home success where it is 23-2 over the past two seasons. The Wildcats are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134, down three points from the opening line. You'll want to see the SportsLine Projection Model's college basketball predictions before laying any Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky picks down.

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech spread: Kentucky -14.5

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 134 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech +861, Kentucky -1751

GT: Averages 40.7 rebounds per game, 35th-best in the nation

KY: 30-4 all-time at home against the Yellow Jackets

Since returning from injury, sophomore forward EJ Montgomery has made a difference for Kentucky. He is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, while shooting 64.1 percent from the floor. He's been impressive the last two games, following up a 16-point, eight-rebound effort vs. Alabama-Birmingham with a career-high 25-point, nine-rebound performance against Fairleigh Dickinson. Against FDU, he was 12 of 16 from the floor.

Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans continues to impress, and is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. In the last three games, Hagans has dished out 32 assists, including 12 against UAB and 11 against Fairleigh Dickinson. His biggest scoring outburst came against Utah Valley when he poured in a game-high 26 points.

But just because the Wildcats are tough to beat at home, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech spread on Saturday.

That's because Georgia Tech has won two of three and is led by sophomore guard Michael Devoe, who is averaging 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. Devoe has scored in double figures in six of seven games, including 34 points and nine rebounds in an 82-78 loss at Georgia.

Also leading the Yellow Jackets' offense is junior forward Moses Wright and senior forward James Banks III. Wright is having a solid start to the season, averaging 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in five of seven games, including the last three. Banks, who is averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, has scored in double figures four times, including 20 in a win over North Carolina State and a loss to Arkansas.

