Kentucky vs. Houston in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The Wildcats face the Cougars in a Midwest Regional semifinal
No. 2 seed Kentucky will take on No. 3 seed Houston in the second Midwest Regional semifinal. The Wildcats have been one of the best defensive teams in the tournament. It is first in the tournament in scoring defense, allowing only 50 points per game. Reid Travis is the only player on the team who has scored in double-figures in both games. PJ Washington, the team's leading scorer during the regular season, missed the first two games of the tournament and his return is questionable against Houston.
After two rounds, Houston's Corey Davis Jr. has the second most made 3-pointers in the tournament. The senior guard averaged 23.5 points in the opening weekend as the Cougars won both games by at least 15 points. Houston was one of the best defensive teams in the country all season, and that continued in the first rounds, holding opponents to 57 points per game.
Viewing information
- When: Friday, 9:59 p.m.
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
Who wins Kentucky vs. Houston? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kentucky vs. Houston spread you should be all over, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia Tech vs Duke odds, expert picks
Kenny White has been crushing his college basketball picks
-
NCAA: UNC vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
Legendary Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts just locked in his UNC vs. Auburn picks
-
NCAA: MSU vs. LSU odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State basketball.
-
Picks for Michigan State vs. LSU
The Spartans face the Tigers in an East Regional semifinal
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech predictions
The Blue Devils face the Hokies in a semifinal in the East Regional
-
UNC vs. Auburn: Picks and predictions
The Tar Heels face the Tigers in a Midwest Regional semifinal