Kentucky vs. Houston score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Wildcats and the Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The final Sweet 16 game of 2019 will be played on Friday night between No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Houston in Kansas City. You'll need to scarf down an extra cup of evening joe for this 9:59 p.m. ET tip because it's probably going to keep you up past your bed time, but I recommend you not miss it.
The game is shrouded in mystery and interest due to the status of UK star PJ Washington. Will Washington, UK's leading scorer and rebounder, be recovered in time from his foot sprain to give it a go? If not, how will it affect the game?
The Wildcats have survived without Washington in the tournament thus far, but No. 15 seed Abilene Christian was a breezy game, and No. 7 seed Wofford nearly took advantage and pulled off an upset on the shorthanded Wildcats. Houston and its backcourt have the firepower to capitalize.
The Cougars are coming off consecutive double-digit victories in the first two rounds against Georgia State and Ohio State, scoring a combined 158 points. But its defense -- limiting the Buckeyes to 59 and the Panthers to 55 -- could be foreshadowing of what's to come Friday. Ohio State has a dominant big man a la Kentucky's Reid Travis who Houston kept in check, and Georgia State has a sharpshooter a la Tyler Herro whom the Cougars limited.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game on Friday night from Kansas City with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Friday at 9:59 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Kentucky vs. Houston live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bruce Pearl emotional after losing Okeke
Chuma posted a double-double as the Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight
-
Auburn ousts top-seeded UNC
This marks just the second Elite Eight for Auburn in program history
-
Michigan State beats LSU in Sweet 16
Michigan State used a team-effort to defeat LSU in the Sweet 16
-
Duke vs. VT live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Blue Devils and the Hokies in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Painter puts Purdue in Elite Eight
Purdue is a win away from its first Final Four in almost four decades because Matt Painter...
-
Kentucky vs. Houston odds, bets, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Houston 10,000 times