Kentucky vs. Houston score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The final Sweet 16 game of 2019 will be played on Friday night between No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Houston in Kansas City. You'll need to scarf down an extra cup of evening joe for this 9:59 p.m. ET tip because it's probably going to keep you up past your bed time, but I recommend you not miss it.

The game is shrouded in mystery and interest due to the status of UK star PJ Washington. Will Washington, UK's leading scorer and rebounder, be recovered in time from his foot sprain to give it a go? If not, how will it affect the game?

The Wildcats have survived without Washington in the tournament thus far, but No. 15 seed Abilene Christian was a breezy game, and No. 7 seed Wofford nearly took advantage and pulled off an upset on the shorthanded Wildcats. Houston and its backcourt have the firepower to capitalize.

The Cougars are coming off consecutive double-digit victories in the first two rounds against Georgia State and Ohio State, scoring a combined 158 points. But its defense -- limiting the Buckeyes to 59 and the Panthers to 55 -- could be foreshadowing of what's to come Friday. Ohio State has a dominant big man a la Kentucky's Reid Travis who Houston kept in check, and Georgia State has a sharpshooter a la Tyler Herro whom the Cougars limited.

