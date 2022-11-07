The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Howard Bison on Monday at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are expected to be without Oscar Tshiebwe (knee) against the Bison. Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game last season and John Calipari said he "would be stunned if he played Monday."

The game from Rupp Arena is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 26-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Howard odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before locking in any Howard vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kentucky vs. Howard spread: Kentucky -26

Kentucky vs. Howard over/under: 148.5 points

Why Kentucky can cover



Even with Tshiebwe expected to miss Monday's matchup, the Wildcats feature several players capable of taking over a game. Antonio Reeves, a senior transfer from Illinois State, put on a show in Kentucky's 111-53 exhibition victory over Kentucky State. Reeves finished 5-for-10 from behind the arc, helping the Wildcats knock down 12 of 26 3-point attempts.

Reeves averaged 20.1 points at Illinois State in 2021-22, and he'll use his experience to lead a Kentucky team that has high expectations this season.

Why Howard can cover

The Bison featured an effective offense last season, averaging 76.4 points per game, the 46th-best mark in college basketball. That bodes well against a Kentucky team that gave up 66.6 points per game a season ago, which ranked 100th in the nation.

Steve Settle III is one of Howard's top returning players from last season. Settle III averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 2021-22. He scored double-digit points in four of his last five outings a season ago, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Monday's matchup against the Wildcats.

