No. 1 Kansas faces No. 17 Kentucky in the 36th overall meeting between two of college basketball's historic blue-blood programs in the nightcap of the Champions Classic doubleheader Tuesday in Chicago. The Jayhawks have won eight of the last 13 matchups vs. the Wildcats since Bill Self took over the Kansas program in 2003.

Kansas opened the 2023-24 season as the No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll and maintained that spot after blowout wins over NC Central and Manhattan behind big performances from Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. This will be the Jayhawks' first major test of the season before departing for the loaded field at the Maui Invitational next week.

As for Kentucky, they also opened the season with consecutive wins, but did so in less convincing fashion. The Wildcats struggled in the first half against Texas A&M Commerce before running away in the second half for a 81-61 win. Kentucky has been paced in the early season by veteran guard Antonio Reeves.

The Wildcats finished with the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2023 cycle and will need big performances from DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham to pull off the upset.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Kansas prediction, picks

The Champions Classic is one of the best early season events in college basketball because the double-header gives fans a chance to check out future NBA stars. Wagner, Edwards and Kansas' Elmarko Jackson could all hear their name called early in the 2024 NBA Draft this summer. Kansas is one of the more experienced teams in the sport and the Wildcats are riding a youth movement that may take some time to develop. The Jayhawks experience will be critical in this high stakes showdown in Chicago. Prediction: Kansas -4.5

