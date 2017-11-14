Kentucky vs. Kansas: LIVE updates, score, news, highlights, how to watch

Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 in the first game of the 2017 Champions Classic. Now it's time for Kansas vs. Kentucky from Chicago for early season bragging rights.

How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Watch: ESPN (check local listings)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Follow: GameTracker

Line: Kansas -5 | SportsLine Game Forecast

If you are unable to view the LIVE blog, click here

Live updates