Kentucky vs. Kansas: LIVE updates, score, news, highlights, how to watch

Follow all the action from the Champions Classic here

Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 in the first game of the 2017 Champions Classic. Now it's time for  Kansas vs. Kentucky from Chicago for early season bragging rights.

How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Watch: ESPN (check local listings)
StreamWatch ESPN
Follow: GameTracker
Line: Kansas -5 | SportsLine Game Forecast

Live updates

