Kentucky vs. Kansas: LIVE updates, score, news, highlights, how to watch
Follow all the action from the Champions Classic here
Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 in the first game of the 2017 Champions Classic. Now it's time for Kansas vs. Kentucky from Chicago for early season bragging rights.
How to watch No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
Watch: ESPN (check local listings)
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: GameTracker
Line: Kansas -5 | SportsLine Game Forecast
If you are unable to view the LIVE blog, click here
Live updates
