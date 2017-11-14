Kentucky vs. Kansas, Michigan State vs. Kansas: Score, news, highlights, updates

Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 in the first game of the 2017 Champions Classic. Coming into the game, freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III was the name getting major buzz nationally for his hot start, but after suffering an eye injury early in the first half, senior Grayson Allen stole the show.

Allen finished with a career-high 37 points to lead Duke to the win over second-ranked Michigan State. Freshman point guard Trevon Duval finished with 17 points and 10 assists in his coming out party, which Allen attributed to his big night.

"Trevon worked for me," Allen said bluntly about how he was able to put up a career-high.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges, a preseason National Player of the Year frontrunner, finished with 19 points. His supporting cast helped in the losing effort, too, lead by a big night from freshman Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 19 of his own.

In the nightcap between Kentucky and Kansas, it was the fourth-ranked Jayhawks who held on to defeat No. 7 Kentucky 65-61.

Despite an off night from senior point guard Devonte' Graham who finished with just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting, four KU players finished in double figures, led by senior sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk who scored 17, to lead Bill Self's unit to its second win of the season.

Freshman Kevin Knox lead Kentucky with 20 points and 7 rebounds, emerging as the potential go-to for the Cats moving forward. But sloppy play -- including 18 turnovers and 18 offensive rebounds allowed to KU -- sunk Kentucky in the end.

