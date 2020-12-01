The Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks square off in a matchup featuring blue blood programs on Tuesday evening. The battle will be the second game of a double-header at the 2020 Champions Classic, with Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosting the festivities. Both teams are 1-1 on the season. Kansas fell to Gonzaga in its season opener before bouncing back with a blowout win over St. Joseph's. Kentucky began its season in the win column, though the Wildcats dropped their second game to Richmond.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 4.5-point favorites, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146 in the latest Kentucky vs. Kansas odds. Before making any Kansas vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -4.5

Kentucky vs. Kansas over-under: 146 points

Kentucky vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -200, Kentucky +170

KEN: The Wildcats are 18-15 against the spread since the start of the 2019-20 season

KAN: The Jayhawks are 8-7 against the spread in their last 15 non-conference games

Why Kentucky can cover



As usual, the Wildcats had a loaded recruiting class, meaning John Calipari has a talented cast of freshmen. First-year guard Brandon Boston Jr. is a projected NBA lottery pick, and he is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game so far in 2020-21. Boston is flanked by Terrence Clarke, who is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, and Kentucky has a strong veteran in Olivier Sarr, who transferred from Wake Forest for his senior season.

Kentucky is long and athletic, leading to an astronomical 12.7 percent block rate and allowing the Wildcats to dominate the offensive glass in grabbing 45.1 percent of available rebounds. Kentucky is the tallest team in the country, with an average height north of 6'7", and that size should help against a formidable Kansas team.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas was the No. 2 defensive team in the country on a per-possession basis last season, and the Jayhawks project to be elite on that end of the floor again. Senior guard Marcus Garrett returns as the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jayhawks have both size and experience. Kansas is a strongly above-average defensive rebounding team, grabbing more than 77 percent of available rebounds, and the Jayhawks force opponents into tough attempts.

In this matchup, the Jayhawks also project to have the perimeter shooting advantage, with Kansas connecting on 44.7 percent from 3-point range and Kentucky making just 6 of its 26 attempts in two games. Kentucky is also struggling from the free-throw line, making just 61.7 percent, and the Wildcats are turning the ball over on 24.8 percent of possessions, feeding the Jayhawks on the fast break.

