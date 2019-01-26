Kentucky vs. Kansas odds, line: SEC-Big 12 Challenge picks, predictions from model on 15-6 run

The 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule is highlighted by a top-10 battle between No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas that tips at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday from Rupp Arena. The latest Kentucky vs. Kansas odds have the Wildcats favored by 6.5 points, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points Vegas expects is set at 144. Both sides have overcome some early-season challenges to land in the top 10, and this is the type of game that could ultimately help determine top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The model has taken Kentucky's strong recent run through SEC play into account. Non-conference losses to Duke and Seton Hall, along with a road loss against Alabama to open conference play, created plenty of doubt about John Calipari's latest star-studded squad.

But the Wildcats have stormed through the conference since that point, winning five straight, with four of those victories coming by at least nine points. An 82-80 win at Auburn highlighted the run.

Kansas, however, is a tough opponent to knock off in any situation, and given 6.5 points, the Jayhawks also have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Jayhawks suffered a blow when Udoka Azubuike (hand) went down for the year in early January. A 77-60 road loss to Iowa State after that news was a reality check, but Kansas has adjusted in recent weeks.

The Jayhawks won three straight after the initial loss to the Cyclones. They suffered a one-point road setback to West Virginia, but then bounced back to avenge their loss to Iowa State. Their chances to pull off the road upset on Saturday largely depend on the play of Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, a junior forward who is averaging a double-double and scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win over Iowa State on Monday.

