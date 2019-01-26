Kentucky vs. Kansas score: Live game updates, highlights, stats, coverage of SEC-Big 12 Challenge

The biggest game of the weekend in college hoops -- or in any sport, for that matter -- takes place Saturday night as No. 9 Kansas takes on No. 8 Kentucky. It's the marquee matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Wildcats are favored by 6 points. They come in having reeled off wins against ranked Auburn and Mississippi State en route to a five-game win streak. During that time, the young Cats -- namely Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro -- have come into their own and seemingly turned a corner midway through league play.

Kansas has poked its head around the corner at times, but it hasn't made a full-turn like UK. It comes in with a nice 16-3 overall record, sure, but it hasn't been particularly dominant at any point in the season. A win over Kentucky, though, even if it's not competitive, would certainly be proof that KU's close wins are paying dividends.

We'll be following all the action from Rupp Arena here so check back with us early and often.

