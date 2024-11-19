The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the Lipscomb Bisons for a college basketball showdown on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 77-72 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, while Lipscomb enters Tuesday's matchup having lost three of its past four games. The Bisons suffered a 66-61 setback on the road against Western Kentucky on Sunday. Kentucky is scoring 93.3 points per game, while Lipscomb averages 71.0 points per contest.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb spread: Kentucky -21.5

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb over/under: 160.5 points

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb money line: Kentucky -4545, Lipscomb +1580

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats walked away with a 77-72 win over Duke in their last outing. Mark Pope's squad held the Blue Devils to just 26 points in the second half to secure the victory. Offensively, the Wildcats were led by forward Andrew Carr, who racked up 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win. For the season, Carr is averaging 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Kentucky enters Tuesday's matchup scoring 93.3 points per game this season, which ranks 15th in college basketball. In addition, the Wildcats have covered the spread in seven of their previous eight games played on a Tuesday.

Why Lipscomb can cover

Despite losing three of their past four games, the Bisons will enter Tuesday's matchup looking for a statement win. Lipscomb opened the season with a 77-72 victory over Duquesne. Forward Jacob Ognacevic stuffed the stat sheet in the win, recording a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Ognacevic has been extremely effective for the Bisons this season, averaging 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Lipscomb is 12-3-2 against the spread in its last 17 games played in November. The Bisons are also 5-2 against the spread in their past seven games played on a Tuesday.

