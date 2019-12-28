Kentucky vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 3 Louisville @ No. 19 Kentucky

Current Records: Louisville 11-1; Kentucky 8-3

What to Know

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 3-1 against the #3 Louisville Cardinals since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UK will be home for the holidays to greet U of L at 3:45 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend U of L hopes will continue.

The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. UK's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Ashton Hagans, who had 14 points and nine assists, and F Nate Sestina, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Sestina didn't help his team much against the Utah Utes last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Sestina's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, U of L made easy work of the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last Wednesday and carried off a 70-46 victory. U of L's F Dwayne Sutton filled up the stat sheet, picking up eight points along with 15 boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UK are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Louisville's win lifted them to 11-1 while Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $102.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Louisville.