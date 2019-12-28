Kentucky vs. Louisville: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Louisville @ No. 19 Kentucky
Current Records: Louisville 11-1; Kentucky 8-3
What to Know
The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 3-1 against the #3 Louisville Cardinals since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UK will be home for the holidays to greet U of L at 3:45 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend U of L hopes will continue.
The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. UK's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Ashton Hagans, who had 14 points and nine assists, and F Nate Sestina, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Sestina didn't help his team much against the Utah Utes last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Sestina's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, U of L made easy work of the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last Wednesday and carried off a 70-46 victory. U of L's F Dwayne Sutton filled up the stat sheet, picking up eight points along with 15 boards and three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UK are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.
Louisville's win lifted them to 11-1 while Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Cardinals can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $102.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Louisville.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Kentucky 71 vs. Louisville 58
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kentucky 90 vs. Louisville 61
- Dec 21, 2016 - Louisville 73 vs. Kentucky 70
- Dec 26, 2015 - Kentucky 75 vs. Louisville 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
NET Top 25: SDSU new No. 1
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville battles UK
The Cardinals will spend Saturday trying to extend Kentucky's losing streak to three games
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory