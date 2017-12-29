Kentucky vs. Louisville odds: College basketball picks from advanced computer model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky-Louisville game 10,000 times
College hoops fans get a Friday afternoon treat when the Louisville Cardinals travel to Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown on CBS. The Kentucky Wildcats are favored by six points, down half-a-point after the line opened at 6.5.
In this huge Bluegrass basketball showdown that could have major implications on tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks during the 2016-17 season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them.
Now it simulated Kentucky vs. Louisville 10,000 times, knowing that Kentucky is still looking for its first signature win of the young season as it continues to tune up for SEC play. The Wildcats are 9-2, but they've come up short in their two biggest games against Kansas and UCLA.
The Wildcats have been uncharacteristically poor on defense, coming into Friday's game ranked No. 141 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up over 70 points per game. They've also given up 84.5 points per game over their last two outings against Virginia Tech and UCLA.
Louisville, meanwhile, has won six in a row, including quality victories over Memphis and Indiana.
But just because the Cardinals come into this matchup with momentum doesn't mean that they'll be able to keep it competitive and stay within the six-point spread.
The Wildcats still have one of the most loaded rosters in the country featuring plenty of blue-chip recruits. Kevin Knox (15.7 ppg), Hamidou Diallo (15.5 ppg) and Quade Green (10.2 ppg) comprise one of the most talented trios of freshmen in the nation.
And Louisville, under first-year coach David Padgett, is just 4-6 against the spread so far and suffered questionable losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. Recent history is also on Kentucky's side. The Wildcats have won eight of the last 10 in this series, with six of those victories coming by seven points or more.
Does Kentucky continue its success against Louisville or will the Cardinals step up and make a statement on the national stage? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.
So what side of Kentucky-Louisville do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Wildcats-Louisville, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.
-
How to watch Kentucky-Louisville on CBS
The Cardinals are seeking their first win over a ranked opponent under David Padgett
-
Kentucky's season rests on Kevin Knox
John Calipari's never had to rely on a single player, but may need to lean on Knox
-
NC State's Johnson charged with assault
School policy means Johnson will remain suspended due to the felony charges
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The No.1 Wildcats rolled over DePaul on Wednesday, but a big game at Butler is next for No...
-
Struggling teams about to catch fire
The Jayhawks have shown weaknesses early, but are about to start heating up
-
Butler tops Georgetown in 2OT thriller
The Bulldogs turn it on in the second half and force two overtime periods before coming out...
Add a Comment