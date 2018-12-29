Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 21-6 roll

Two historic national-championship winning programs from the Bluegrass State face off in Louisville on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats visit the Louisville Cardinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the KFC! Yum Center. The No. 16 Wildcats (9-2) are favored by one over the Cardinals (9-3) with an Over-Under set at 146 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds. We've seen this game come down to a single possession in two of the last three meetings, so you'll want to check out the top Kentucky vs. Louisville picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its lead. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

And it enters Week 8 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 21-6 run on its top-rated college basketball against the spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now the model takes aim at this non-conference matchup. We can tell you it's leaning Over, and it has also locked in a spread pick for Kentucky vs. Louisville that's hitting in nearly 75 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

For Kentucky, the key will be following the model that led them to an impressive win over then-No. 9 North Carolina last Saturday at the United Center. The Wildcats shared the basketball against UNC on their way to an 80-72 victory that made it look like they've finally put the Duke loss behind them. Kentucky assisted on 24 of their 28 made field goals and P.J. Washington was Mr. Do Everything for the Wildcats.

Washington had 11 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots. He had never had more than five assists in a game prior to that. Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson combined for 43 points with Washington distributing, and if Washington can help aid a Kentucky point guard situation that has been shaky, it would go a long way towards covering.

Just because the Wildcats are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Louisville spread.

The model also knows the Cardinals have a win over Michigan State this year and their three losses all came against potential tournament teams in Tennessee, Marquette and Indiana. And Louisville was extremely competitive each game.

Mack's squad attacks the rim relentlessly to get to the free throw line, as the Cardinals have taken 118 more free throw attempts than their opponents and made 106 more free throws than the teams they've played. Depth is a strength of both teams, but if Louisville can put Kentucky in foul trouble the way it did against Michigan State, it would have a clear path to the cover.

Who wins Kentucky vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits in almost 75 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Louisville vs. Kentucky spread you should be all over, from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.