Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 21-6 run

College basketball powers are set to meet up at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon when No. 16 Kentucky (9-2) travels about 80 miles down the road to take on Louisville (9-3) at the KFC Yum! Center. The Wildcats have rebounded nicely from a season-opening blowout against Duke, winning nine of their next 10 games. They silenced critics who said they couldn't beat top competition with an 80-72 win over No. 9 North Carolina in their last outing. The Cardinals, meanwhile have won six of seven, including a huge victory during that stretch over a Michigan State squad that was ranked in the top 10. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Kentucky vs. Louisville odds, while the total is set at 147. And before you make any bets on this big-time college basketball battle, be sure to check out the top Kentucky vs. Louisville picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its lead. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 8 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 21-6 run on its top-rated college basketball against the spread picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now the model takes aim at this non-conference matchup. We can tell you it's leaning Over, and it has also locked in a spread pick for Kentucky vs. Louisville that's hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The Wildcats will need another huge performance from sophomore forward P.J. Washington, who has stepped up in recent big games for Kentucky. He recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) in the win over UNC, and even in a loss to Seton Hall, he was a clear bright spot, posting 29 points, 12 boards and four blocked shots.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky cover in four of its last five games, and the Wildcats' offense has been impressive overall during that span. They scored 80 on UNC, 88 on Utah, 83 on Seton Hall and dropped 90 on Monmouth. If they can reach the 80s on Saturday in this rivalry battle, they'll have a great chance to get the win.

Just because the Wildcats are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Louisville spread.

The model also knows the Cardinals have a win over Michigan State this year and their three losses all came against potential tournament teams in Tennessee, Marquette and Indiana. And Louisville was extremely competitive each game.

Mack's squad attacks the rim relentlessly to get to the free throw line, as the Cardinals have taken 118 more free throw attempts than their opponents and made 106 more free throws than the teams they've played. Depth is a strength of both teams, but if Louisville can put Kentucky in foul trouble the way it did against Michigan State, it would have a clear path to the cover.

Who wins Kentucky vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Louisville vs. Kentucky spread you should be all over, from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.