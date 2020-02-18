Kentucky vs. LSU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions by model on 54-30 run

It's a showdown between two of the SEC's best teams when the LSU Tigers host the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. The Tigers (18-7) sit a game behind conference leader Kentucky (20-5) in the SEC standings at 9-3. LSU has lost three of its last four, including an 88-82 setback against Alabama on Saturday, to fall out of the Top 25. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have won four in a row and eight of their last nine, getting past Ole Miss 67-62 on Saturday.

The Tigers are 13-1 at home this season, while UK is 5-2 on the road. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145, down six points from the opening line. Before considering any Kentucky vs. LSU picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Kentucky vs. LSU spread: Tigers -2.5

Kentucky vs. LSU over-under: 145

Kentucky vs. LSU money line: Tigers -147. Wildcats +113

LSU: G Javonte Smart is 9-for-16 (56.3 percent) over the last four games.

Kentucky: G Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.8 points over the last six games.

Why LSU can cover

LSU is 5-3-1 against the spread against ranked opponents the past two years, and the Tigers run a balanced offense through senior Skylar Mays. He scores 16.5 points and dishes out 3.3 assists for an offense that ranks 10th in the nation at 80.8 points per game. LSU also ranks 20th in field-goal percentage at 47.7, with Mays hitting 49.8 from the field and three other regulars topping 50. Emmitt Williams, a sophomore forward hits 56 percent and averages 13.9 points.

Williams also is one of three players to average at least seven rebounds, with Darius Days leading the way at 7.4. Days (11.8) is one of five players who score in double figures, along with Williams, Mays, Javonte Smart (12.5) and Trendon Watford (13.9).

Why Kentucky can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. LSU spread. Kentucky is 5-2 against the spread on the road, and Nick Richards is one of the nation's top big men. The 6-foot-11 forward leads the SEC in field-goal percentage at 66 percent and is second in blocked shots with 2.2 per game.

He could have a big game against an LSU squad that lacks size. Sophomore Immanuel Quickley is the team's top scorer at 15 per game, while sophomore Ashton Hagans makes the offense hum, averaging an SEC-best 6.7 assists. The underdog is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings, and UK also is strong on the defensive end. Opponents shoot 38.5 percent against them, which ranks 18th in the nation. Hagans get two steals per game while chipping in 12 points.

