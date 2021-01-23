An SEC battle is on tap between the LSU Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is 4-9 overall and 2-3 at home, while LSU is 10-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Both teams have a 5-8 mark against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. LSU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any LSU vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. LSU spread: Kentucky -1.5

Kentucky vs. LSU over-under: 147 points

Kentucky vs. LSU money line: Kentucky -125; LSU +105

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats were just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite the loss, UK had strong showings from forward Isaiah Jackson, who had 12 points along with four blocks, and guard Brandon Boston Jr., who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

It has unquestionably been a frustrating year for the Wildcats, who are pacing towards easily the worst year of the John Calipari era. They started the season 1-6, but then won three straight to open SEC play. Kentucky, however, has dropped three straight since that point and is in desperate need of the victory on Saturday with another brutal stretch against Alabama, Texas, Missouri and Tennessee looming.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, LSU really struggled in a 105-75 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. It was the first home loss for the Tigers this season and the setback also broke a four-game winning streak. Guard Cameron Thomas (21 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers in that matchup. He is also the top scorer on the season for LSU with 22 points per game.

Forward Trendon Watford averages 18.1 points, while guard Ja'Vonte Smart chips in 14.9 ppg. LSU is elite on the offensive end, averaging 85.2 points per game, which ranks 11th nationally. The Tigers, however, have struggled on the defensive end at times. They've given up 80 or more points seven times this season and Alabama certainly exploited LSU on the defensive end by posting a triple-digit score.

