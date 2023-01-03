The Kentucky Wildcats will try to build on their win over Louisville when they face the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. Kentucky bounced back from a loss to Missouri in its conference opener with its 86-63 win against Louisville on New Year's Eve. LSU is riding a seven-game winning streak after beating then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 9 points in the latest Kentucky vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138. Before entering any LSU vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. LSU spread: Kentucky -9

Kentucky vs. LSU over/under: 138 points

Kentucky vs. LSU money line: Kentucky -450, LSU +350

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky bounced back from its loss to Missouri with a dominant showing against Louisville, leading by as many as 27 points in the blowout win. The Wildcats extended their home winning streak to 27 games, making this a tough spot for LSU. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team with 16.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game after scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 boards against the Cardinals.

It has been a balanced scoring effort from Kentucky, as Cason Wallace (12.8), Antonio Reeves (11.8) and Jacob Toppin (10.8) are each scoring in double figures as well. Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler has been the team's top distributor, dishing out 6.7 assists per game. Kentucky has won seven of its last eight home games against LSU and has a chance to make a statement after last week's loss to Missouri.

Why LSU can cover

Kentucky might have picked up a win over Louisville its last time out, but it marked the seventh game in a row that the Wildcats have failed to cover the spread. They have been one of the most overrated teams in the country so far this season, going 4-9 against the spread. LSU is coming into this game on a seven-game winning streak following its win over Arkansas as a 4-point underdog.

The Tigers held the Razorbacks to a 24% clip from the floor, including 4 of 25 (16%) from beyond the arc. LSU was led by senior guard Trae Hannibal, who scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Tigers have one of the top scorers in the conference on their roster, as senior forward KJ Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

