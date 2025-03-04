The Kentucky Wildcats were ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and now they'll host the LSU Tigers for an SEC battle on Tuesday. Kentucky is 19-10 on the season and 8-8 in the nation's deepest conference, while LSU is 14-15 overall and 3-13 in the SEC. The Wildcats have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Tigers, but LSU is 6-4 against the spread during that span.

This time around, tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Kentucky vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Kentucky vs. LSU spread: Kentucky -12.5

Kentucky vs. LSU over/under: 157.5 points

Kentucky vs. LSU money line: Kentucky -943, LSU +619

UK: The Wildcats have covered in seven of their last eight Tuesday home games

LSU: The Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Kentucky

Why Kentucky can cover

Mark Pope's squad is coming off a 94-78 loss to the top-ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Koby Brea led the team with 21 points in the loss and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, but the rest of the team went a combined 0-for-10 from the 3-point line. Amari Williams also stuffed the stat sheet for Kentucky with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, but it was not enough to make up for an 18-8 turnover disparity in Auburn's favor.

However, Kentucky did win the rebounding battle 32-21 and that could be a crucial element of Tuesday's contest with LSU ranking near the bottom of the conference in rebounding. The Tigers have been edged out on the glass by an average of 7.2 rebound per game in conference play. The Wildcats have also won eight of their last nine games at home against LSU. See which team to pick here.

Why LSU can cover

Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off an 81-69 loss of their own on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Cam Carter was a bright spot for LSU in the defeat, leading the team with 23 points while going 9-for-16 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the 3-point line. The Kansas State transfer is averaging 16.9 points per game this season and is shooting a career-best 39.6% from beyond the arc.

LSU barely failed to cover as 11.5-point underdogs at Mississippi State but had covered the spread in three of its last four outings. The Tigers also won outright as 6-point underdogs at home against Kentucky last season and covered comfortably as 10.5-point underdogs in a 74-71 loss at Rupp Arena in 2023. See which team to pick here.

