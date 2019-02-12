Kentucky vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream
The No. 5 Wildcats face the No. 19 Tigers in an SEC battle Tuesday
Tuesday night could provide an inflection point for the SEC. With nineteenth-ranked LSU coming to Lexington to face off against fifth-ranked Kentucky, both of which boast a near-spotless 9-1 record in league play, we could sort out who the official challenger to Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) will be in the regular season.
And what great timing it is, too. Kentucky faces Tennessee on Saturday, making a potential UK win a scene-setter for a major SEC showdown with 1-seed implications. LSU, meanwhile, gets its crack at the Vols two weeks from now in Baton Rouge.
For as hot as LSU has been -- winners of two straight, including 12 of 13 -- the Tigers come in to Rupp Arena on Tuesday as the second-hottest team. Kentucky is the man on fire GIF in hoops form of late; the Cats have won 10 in a row, six by double digits, and are fresh off their most impressive road win of the season.
Viewing information
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -8.5
LSU can make a statement by going into Rupp and taking out mighty UK. But mighty UK hasn't lost at Rupp in more than a year, and they're playing their best ball of the season right now. For that reason, I like the Wildcats to win and cover the 8.5 point margin over the Tigers. Pick: Kentucky 80, LSU 70
[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Wednesday battle between Villanova and Providence...
-
Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the SEC showdown between Tennessee and South...
-
Kansas fears formal NCAA investigation
A reinstatement ruiling involving Silvio De Sousa may have opened a door for the NCAA into...
-
NC State in need of quality wins
The path to the NCAA Tournament is tricky for NC State, Indiana and Wofford
-
Bubble watch: Clemson faces Miami
We're tracking the bubble teams in action and the Tigers can't afford a loss at Miami
-
Breaking down Duke's crazy comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the controversial ending in LSU's win at Kent...