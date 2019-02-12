Kentucky vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

Tuesday night could provide an inflection point for the SEC. With nineteenth-ranked LSU coming to Lexington to face off against fifth-ranked Kentucky, both of which boast a near-spotless 9-1 record in league play, we could sort out who the official challenger to Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) will be in the regular season.

And what great timing it is, too. Kentucky faces Tennessee on Saturday, making a potential UK win a scene-setter for a major SEC showdown with 1-seed implications. LSU, meanwhile, gets its crack at the Vols two weeks from now in Baton Rouge.

For as hot as LSU has been -- winners of two straight, including 12 of 13 -- the Tigers come in to Rupp Arena on Tuesday as the second-hottest team. Kentucky is the man on fire GIF in hoops form of late; the Cats have won 10 in a row, six by double digits, and are fresh off their most impressive road win of the season.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky



: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -8.5

LSU can make a statement by going into Rupp and taking out mighty UK. But mighty UK hasn't lost at Rupp in more than a year, and they're playing their best ball of the season right now. For that reason, I like the Wildcats to win and cover the 8.5 point margin over the Tigers. Pick: Kentucky 80, LSU 70

