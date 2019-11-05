Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 Champions Classic picks, predictions from advanced model

College basketball blue bloods meet in the season-opening 2019 Champions Classic on Tuesday as the top-ranked Michigan State Spartans face the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats. The Spartans were 9-2 on neutral courts a season ago, while the Wildcats were 5-4. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first meeting between the teams since No. 2 Kentucky defeated then-No. 13 Michigan State 69-48 in the 2016 Champions Classic. The Spartans are three-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138. Before making any Michigan State vs. Kentucky picks of your own, see the latest 2019 Champions Classic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread last season, going 211-176 while returning $1,740 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Michigan State vs. Kentucky. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an against the spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Spartans, who return five of their top eight scorers from a year ago and have added Marquette transfer Joey Hauser, are potent on offense once again. Last season, Michigan State was among the nation's best in total rebounds (10th at 40.5), points scored (10th at 3,025), three-point percentage (31st at 37.8 percent) and field goal percentage (21st at 48 percent). Michigan State is 26-10 against the spread in its last 36 games.

Senior guard Cassius Winston (19.7 points and 8.7 assists) is the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a preseason first team All-American selection by the Associated Press and Sporting News. He was also a unanimous pick to the preseason All-Big Ten Team and was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard Watch List.

But just because the Spartans return a large portion of last season's team does not guarantee they will cover the Kentucky vs. Michigan State spread on Tuesday.

That's because Kentucky is also one of the nation's top teams and the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The Wildcats are looking for their 10th win in 11 season-openers under coach John Calipari and hope to improve Kentucky's record to 6-3 in games involving the AP's No. 1 and 2 teams. A victory would also improve the Wildcats' record to 5-4 in the Champions Classic.

Kentucky has plenty of young talent, including freshman forward Kahlil Whitney. He scored in double-figures in all 29 games of his senior season at Chicago's Roselle Catholic and is on the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list. In Friday's exhibition game against Kentucky State, Whitney scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. The Wildcats are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven non-conference games.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Kentucky spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that was up more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks last season, and find out.