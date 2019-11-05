Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds: 2019 Champions Classic picks, predictions from proven model

The 2019-20 college basketball schedule begins on Tuesday night, and two of the proudest programs in the nation will go head-to-head. The No. 1 Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in the second game of the 2019 Champions Classic. The game tips off in Madison Square Garden at 9:30 p.m. ET. It's the sixth-ever meeting between the two programs, with Michigan State holding a 3-2 edge. However, Kentucky dominated the last time these two teams met, with the Wildcats winning and covering as 6.5-point favorites in November 2016. The Spartans are three-point favorites with the total at 139.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds, up 1.5 from where the over-under opened. Before you make your opening-night college basketball predictions, listen to the Michigan State vs. Kentucky picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that Michigan State will be leaning on experience. Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry and Kyle Ahrens are all back after making major contributions to Michigan State's Final Four team a season ago. The Spartans will also get Joshua Langford, who has averaged 10.2 points per game for his career, back from a foot injury.

The Spartans went 27-12 against the spread last season and are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games on a neutral court. With Winston back as the defending Big Ten Player of the Year, the Spartans will look control the tempo on Tuesday against the much more youthful Wildcats.

But just because the Spartans return a large portion of last season's team does not guarantee they will cover the Kentucky vs. Michigan State spread on Tuesday.

That's because Kentucky is also one of the nation's top teams and the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The Wildcats are looking for their 10th win in 11 season-openers under coach John Calipari and hope to improve Kentucky's record to 6-3 in games involving the AP's No. 1 and 2 teams. A victory would also improve the Wildcats' record to 5-4 in the Champions Classic.

Kentucky has plenty of young talent, including freshman forward Kahlil Whitney. He scored in double-figures in all 29 games of his senior season at Chicago's Roselle Catholic and is on the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list. In Friday's exhibition game against Kentucky State, Whitney scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. The Wildcats are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven non-conference games.

