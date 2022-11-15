The 2022 Champions Classic showcases four of the most prominent college basketball programs in the country in a doubleheader on Tuesday. In the first matchup of the night, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans. Kentucky is 2-0 this season with victories over Howard and Duquesne. Michigan State is 1-1 following a 1-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 7-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 141.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State spread: Kentucky -7

Kentucky vs. Michigan State over/under: 141.5 points

KY The Wildcats are 1-4 against the spread in the last five neutral-site games

MSU: The Spartans are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 neutral-site games

Why Kentucky can cover

After posting a top-five mark in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, Kentucky is also producing well to begin the 2022-23 campaign. John Calipari's team is elite on the offensive glass, and Kentucky is making a whopping 51.2% of 3-point attempts, a top-10 mark in the nation. Kentucky is in the top 20 of the country in assists per game (21.0) and assist percentage this season, and the Wildcats are giving the ball away on only 17.0% of offensive possessions.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is shooting 55.6% from 3-point range on the way to 20 points per game, and Michigan State has a poor defensive rebound rate of 70% this season. On defense, Kentucky is yielding 57.5 points per game and blocking eight shots per game. The Wildcats are holding the opposition to 32.3% from the field and only 35.4% on 2-point attempts, and Kentucky has a 13.0% steal rate that ranks well above the national average.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State performed quite well in a 1-point loss against Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, which was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Spartans held Gonzaga to only 64 points, forcing 18 turnovers and giving up only eight assists. For the season, Michigan State is forcing a turnover on 21.8% of defensive possessions, and opponents are shooting only 25% from 3-point range and 44.8% inside the arc against the Spartans. Michigan State has block and steal rates above 10% this season, and Kentucky is shooting an ugly 60.5% on free throw attempts.

On offense, Tom Izzo's team is above-average in turnover rate (18.2%) and offensive rebound rate (29.3%) this season, and the Spartans are shooting 51.4% on 2-point attempts. Michigan State has intriguing balance with six players averaging at least eight points per game, and Kentucky falls below the national average in forcing a turnover on only 18.4% of defensive possessions.

