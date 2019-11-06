Kentucky vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, highlights, Champions Classic, basketball scores

As college basketball takes center stage on opening night, the powers that be saved the best for last. In the second game of a doubleheader in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night is preseason No. 1 Michigan State and preseason No. 2 Kentucky in primetime at Madison Square Garden. What a way to open the 2019 college basketball regular season.

Michigan State has the slight edge thanks in part because it can lay claim to the best player in the sport, Cassius Winston. Winston led the Spartans to a Final Four appearance last season while averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game. The senior returns as a preseason All-American and CBS Sports' Preseason Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Kentucky has its own star power as sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans remains a defensive menace with NBA potential, and he'll be tasked with facing Winston head-on.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way for complete coverage of Tuesday's game from Madison Square Garden with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State live updates

Thanks for stopping by.