Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Kentucky

Current Records: Mississippi State 14-7; Kentucky 16-5

What to Know

The #15 Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for UK in their past three games, so MSU might be catching them at a good time.

UK came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, falling 75-66. The losing side was boosted by guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as MSU wrapped it up with an 86-73 victory at home. MSU's forward Reggie Perry did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards.

UK is now 16-5 while MSU sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UK rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they also come into the contest with five blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.39

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Mississippi State in the last six years.