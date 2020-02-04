Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Kentucky
Current Records: Mississippi State 14-7; Kentucky 16-5
What to Know
The #15 Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for UK in their past three games, so MSU might be catching them at a good time.
UK came up short against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, falling 75-66. The losing side was boosted by guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as MSU wrapped it up with an 86-73 victory at home. MSU's forward Reggie Perry did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards.
UK is now 16-5 while MSU sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UK rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they also come into the contest with five blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.39
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Mississippi State in the last six years.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kentucky 71 vs. Mississippi State 67
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kentucky 76 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Jan 23, 2018 - Kentucky 78 vs. Mississippi State 65
- Jan 17, 2017 - Kentucky 88 vs. Mississippi State 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Mississippi State 74
-
