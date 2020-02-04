Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The red-hot Bulldogs can pull even in the SEC standings when Mississippi State visits the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) has won eight of its last 10, but the Wildcats come in off a 75-66 loss to No. 17 Auburn on Saturday. The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3) have won five of their last six games after an 86-73 victory against Tennessee on Saturday. This will be a battle of big men, with Reggie Perry leading the Bulldogs and the Wildcats countering with Nick Richards.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 139.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread: Wildcats -6.5

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State over-under: 139

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State money line: Wildcats -297, Bulldogs +234

KY: G Immanuel Quickley has topped 20 points in two of the past three games.

MSU: F Reggie Perry is averaging 24.4 points in the last five SEC games.

Why Kentucky can cover

The home team is 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between the teams, and Richards is one of the conference's best big men. The 6-foot-11 forward averages 14 points, making 65.9 percent of his shots, and gets 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Guard Ashton Hagans runs the show, dishing out seven assists and chipping in 12.8 points and four rebounds.

Quickley is the top scorer for the Wildcats, who have covered in two of their four games after a loss. The sophomore makes 40 percent of his 3-point shots and averages 14.3 points. Hagans and forward EJ Montgomery get the job done on the defensive end, with Hagans recording 2.1 steals and Montgomery blocking a shot a game and pulling down 5.3 rebounds.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread. Mississippi State is 6-2 against the spread in SEC play, and Perry is a star. An SEC All-Freshman selection, he is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double, scoring 17.2 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 13-7-1 against the spread overall, and the rest of the offense is balanced behind guards Tyson Carter (13.3 points), Nick Weatherspoon (12.2) and Robert Woodard (11.9). They benefit from the attention on Perry, and Carter and Weatherspoon combine for just shy of eight assists per game. Carter is the main 3-point shooter, making 31.1 percent on 119 attempts.

How to make Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks

