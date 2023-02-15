The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is 17-8 overall and 10-3 at home, while UK is 16-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams appear to be on the bubble with less than a month until Selection Sunday, with Jerry Palm listing Kentucky as one of the last four teams out and Mississippi State as one of the last four teams in.

However, it's Mississippi State that appears to have the positive momentum right now, winning five in a row while Kentucky has lost three of five. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 128.5.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky spread: Mississippi State -3

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky over/under: 128.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky money line: Mississippi State -155, UK +130

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, MSU beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 70-64 this past Saturday. MSU got double-digit scoring from four players: guard Dashawn Davis (17), guard Shakeel Moore (12), forward Tolu Smith (11), and guard Cameron Matthews (10).

The Bulldogs began the year with 11 consecutive wins and then lost eight of nine but have bounced back with their current five-game winning streak. They held Arkansas to just 4-of-18 shooting from the 3-point line, and they currently rank 34th in the nation in 3-point shooting defense (30.6%).

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, the Wildcats came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 75-68. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds along with four blocks.

Antonio Reeves also had 20 points while playing all 40 minutes with John Calipari tightening up his rotation. The Illinois State transfer is carving out a larger and larger role for the Wildcats, and with Kentucky needing more scoring and shooting, he'll continue to be critical to Kentucky's hopes of making the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

