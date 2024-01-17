The Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to rebound when they take on the eighth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a key SEC matchup on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 SEC), who are tied for ninth with Florida and Texas A&M in the conference, have lost two of three and were beaten 82-74 by Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC), who are 6-1 in their last seven games, dropped a 97-92 overtime decision to Texas A&M on Saturday. Kentucky enters the game with the nation's third-best all-time winning percentage of 76.1.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 101-21. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.

Now here are the latest betting trends and lines for Mississippi State:

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State over/under: 154 points

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State money line: Kentucky -285, Mississippi State +230

MSU: The Bulldogs have won 18 of their last 29 games (+2.60 units on ML)

KEN: The Wildcats have hit the team total over in 22 of their last 32 games (+10.40 units)

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has been red hot of late, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last five games, including a 30-point performance in a 95-76 win at Louisville on Dec. 21. He is coming off a 22-point and six-rebound effort in the loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. He was the 2023 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. This season, he is averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is shooting 50.8% from the floor, including 42.7% from 3-point range, as well as 84.6% from the foul line.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham is off to a solid start to his career. Although he has started just one game, he has played in all 15, and is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.4 minutes of action. He is also a solid shooter, connecting on 47.2% of his shots from the floor, including 42.2% from 3-point range, and 77.8% from the foul line. He has reached double-digit scoring in all but two games this season.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior forward Tolu Smith has been a welcome addition after returning from a foot injury he sustained in the preseason. In his four games since coming back, he is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and one assist in 24.3 minutes of action. The fifth-year player has averaged in double figures all four of his years at Mississippi State after beginning his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. In Saturday's loss to Alabama, Smith registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Josh Hubbard has also made an impact on the Bulldogs' offense. In 16 games, all off the bench, he is averaging 15.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He has scored 20 or more points four times, including a season-high 29 in a 66-57 win over Northwestern on Nov. 19. He scored 25 points in a 77-72 win over fifth-ranked Tennessee on Jan. 10, and has reached double-figure scoring in 14 of 16 games.

