Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 90-58 roll

Saturday's college basketball slate pits two SEC squads against one another when No. 5 Kentucky heads to Humphrey Coliseum to face Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET. Kentucky (19-3, 8-1) cruised to a 21-point victory in its first meeting against the Bulldogs this season behind a strong performance from sophomore forward PJ Washington, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Meanwhile, Mississippi State enters Saturday's home game needing a win after losing two of its past three games.

The latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds have the Wildcats favored by four-points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 143. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has studied the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread from every angle and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model likes the over, and it also has generated an extremely strong point-spread selection that hits nearly 60 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Wildcats enter Saturday's showdown having covered the spread in each of their last five games. Kentucky will need another huge performance from sophomore forward PJ Washington if the Wildcats want to keep pace atop the SEC standings. Washington has been filling the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging 20 points and 10.5 rebounds in his last four outings. And he's recorded a double-double in three of his last four games, including a 15 point, 12 rebound performance against Florida in Kentucky's last road contest.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky cover in six straight SEC games, and the Wildcats' defense has been impressive overall during that span. In fact, they've held their opponents to 55 points or less in four consecutive conference games, and if they can hold the Bulldogs to another low number on Saturday afternoon, they'll have a great chance to get the win and cover at Humphrey Coliseum.

But just because the Wildcats have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the spread against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 at home this season and are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who's averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. Weatherspoon is coming off one of his best performance of the season against LSU, recording 27 points, two rebounds and two assists against the Tigers. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable in SEC play, averaging over 19 points per game.

So which side of the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.