Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

Teams headed in opposite direction square off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET when the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (19-3, 8-1) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5) at Humphrey Coliseum. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-1) have won nine straight games, which includes a dominant 21-point win over the Bulldogs in late January. Meanwhile, Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) is coming off a heartbreaking overtime defeat to LSU on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will come out fighting, hoping to knock off the fifth-ranked Wildcats to strengthen their resume for postseason play. Bookmakers list Kentucky as 3.5-point road favorite, with the Over-Under for total points set at 143.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has studied the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread from every angle and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model likes the Over, and it also has generated an extremely strong point-spread selection that hits nearly 60 percent of the time. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Kentucky enters Saturday's SEC showdown as one of the hottest teams in the nation. The Wildcats feature an extremely suffocating defense that has given up 55 or less points in four of their last five games. Defense hasn't always been the calling card for John Calipari's team, however this year's squad has been stifling their opponents which allows the Wildcats to control the tempo of the game.

In addition to their smothering defense, the Wildcats are also surgical on the offensive end of the floor. Kentucky is knocking down 47.7 percent of its shots from the field, which ranks second in the SEC. Plus, the Wildcats are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.

But just because the Wildcats have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the spread against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 at home this season and are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who's averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. Weatherspoon is coming off one of his best performance of the season against LSU, recording 27 points, two rebounds and two assists against the Tigers. He's an offensive mismatch who has been unstoppable in SEC play, averaging over 19 points per game.

So which side of the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.