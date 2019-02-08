Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, watch online

Round Two of Kentucky vs. Mississippi State goes down on Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi, and this bout brings with it an entirely different dynamic than the first. When the two teams faced off on Jan. 22, Mississippi State was 14-3, ranked inside the top-25, and a darkhorse candidate to win the SEC. Kentucky, meanwhile, was 15-3, and 4-1 in the SEC after a somewhat shaky start in league play.

Since then, Kentucky has separated itself into its own tier with Tennessee and LSU in the league standings. Its win over the Bulldogs by 21 that afternoon was part of an ongoing nine-game winning streak for the Wildcats, which will be tested with a difficult road test against MSU.

The Bulldogs come in having lost three of their last five, including an overtime loss to LSU on Wednesday. A win over a top-5 surging UK team could knock them back on a collision course for the upper tier of the SEC -- and give a boost to their NCAA Tournament resume. Jerry Palm currently projects them comfortably in the field at this juncture as a No. 7 seed, but a win over a potential top-2 seed would do the body of work good.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi



: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -3.5

Mississippi State has been a tough out at home this season, with its only losses in Starkville coming by a combined 8 points against two ranked foes. But Kentucky is not only ranked -- but surging. PJ Washington is playing his best ball of the season, Tyler Herro coming into his own, and UK's dominant frontcourt is living up to the preseason hype. I won't call you crazy for thinking UK gets picked off on the road, but I won't predict it. Pick: Kentucky 69, Mississippi State 64

[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]