Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

Don't look now, but preseason No. 2 Kentucky has asserted itself as a legitimate threat to win the SEC. After an 0-1 start in league play that dropped the Wildcats to 10-3 on the season with two losses in a five-game stretch, they've resurrected their season by reeling off four-straight wins -- including an impressive 82-80 road victory over Auburn on Saturday -- to improve to 4-1 in the league. They are one of three one-loss teams in the SEC, and sit behind only unbeaten Tennessee and LSU.

A win on Tuesday would keep UK (14-3, 4-1 SEC) on pace to retain its contender status. A win on Tuesday against No. 22 Mississippi State, however, is no small road block.

The Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC), like Kentucky, started slow in league play. After a fast 12-1 start to their season, they lost twice -- at South Carolina, and against Ole Miss -- to fall to 0-2 in SEC play. But, like UK, Mississippi State has picked up its pace and won two-straight. It won Saturday in convincing fashion at Vandy to improve to 2-2 in the league, and in UK, it likely sees opportunity to make a statement. that it belongs in the top tier of the conference.

If the Bulldogs are to pull off the upset, they will need to attack Kentucky's weakness on the perimeter. Its 3-point defense rates 306th nationally (out of 351) on the season, allowing opponents to shoot 36.9 percent, which rates as last in the SEC. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range on the season -- a mark that ranks 31st nationally and second in the SEC. If the Bulldogs can put a chink in UK's armor, it will be from long distance.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET



: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky



: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com

[So who wins Mississippi State vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which you need to be all over, all from the model that is crushing college hoops, and find out.]

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky's biggest weakness happens to play into one of Mississippi State's biggest strengths, and yet, I'm still rolling with UK here. They've only lost five times at home since the beginning of the 2013 season, and during that span, Kentucky hasn't lost to Mississippi State -- home or away. Pick: Kentucky 81, Mississippi State 70