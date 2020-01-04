Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Missouri @ Kentucky

Current Records: Missouri 8-4; Kentucky 9-3

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the #17 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Mizzou is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Tigers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Chicago State Cougars 91-33. That looming 58-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Tigers yet.

Meanwhile, UK rang in the new year with a 78-70 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for UK than G Tyrese Maxey, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points along with seven boards.

Their wins bumped Mizzou to 8-4 and UK to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Wildcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.