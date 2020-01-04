Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kentucky vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ Kentucky
Current Records: Missouri 8-4; Kentucky 9-3
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers are 1-4 against the #17 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. Mizzou is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Tigers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Chicago State Cougars 91-33. That looming 58-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Tigers yet.
Meanwhile, UK rang in the new year with a 78-70 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for UK than G Tyrese Maxey, who really brought his A game. He had 27 points along with seven boards.
Their wins bumped Mizzou to 8-4 and UK to 9-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Missouri 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kentucky 87 vs. Missouri 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Missouri 69 vs. Kentucky 60
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kentucky 72 vs. Missouri 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Missouri 54
