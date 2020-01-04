Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 4 from proven model

The Missouri Tigers will take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena in the SEC opener for both sides. UK is 9-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while Mizzou is 8-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Wildcats are favored by eight points in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 126.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Kentucky vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick over at SportsLine.

The Wildcats rang in the new year with a 78-70 victory over rival Louisville on Saturday. Guard Tyrese Maxey was the offensive standout of the contest for the Wildcats, picking up 27 points in addition to seven rebounds. Maxey has continued John Calipari's run of impressive freshmen in recent years, averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's shooting 43 percent from the field on the season. Sophomore Ashton Hagans (13.4 ppg) has also been a big contributor on the offensive end.

The Wildcats, however, haven't been great against the spread this season, going 5-7.

Meanwhile, Missouri is coming off an easy 91-33 win against Chicago State on Monday. That 58-point margin was the highest for Mizzou on the season. The Tigers have won four straight games, helping them move on from a three-game losing streak before that. Cuonzo Martin's squad is 7-4-1 against the spread this season, including a 6-2-1 mark against the number on long rest (4+ days).

So who wins Kentucky vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.